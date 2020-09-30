Watch: BMW driver tries to flee after hitting motorcyclist, is stopped by other motorists

Eastern European dashcam clips are some of the best on the internet, but today's content comes to us from Central Europe, where one Polish BMW driver is caught out in more ways than one.

The clip starts with regular commuting traffic down a two-lane road, with a scooter rider about 100m ahead of the cammer's car. All of a sudden, the scooter rider is knocked to the ground as the X5 driver changes lane.

It's unclear as to whether this was done on purpose, or the scooter rider was in the SUV's blind spot. But the BMW driver's actions following the incident are less than ideal.

Thankfully, the scooter rider was wearing a helmet, and looked to be ok after the hit, as the cammer slows down to check on them, being pursing the offender's vehicle.

It's clear that the BMW driver showed no intentions of pulling over, so fellow motorists take matters into their own hands and manage to box the SUV in by stopping in front and to the side of it.

A local report didn't reveal the condition of the scooter rider following the incident, so we can imagine that they made off with minor injuries.

As for the BMW driver, here's hoping the Police were called, and they were punished accordingly.