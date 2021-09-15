Watch: BMW iX parks, charges, and gets a wash without human interaction

When it comes to autonomous driving tech, most of the focus is put on what the car can do on the open road, but it also opens up a world of opportunity off the tarmac.

Just recently, BMW used its time at the Munich Motor Show to demonstrate what the all-electric iX SUV can do when left to its own devices in an automated valet parking area.

As you would assume, this parking area is far more advanced than your local mall, as it uses a complex system of cameras and sensors that work with the car to maneuver around the area.

Controlled by a smartphone app, the driver gets out of the iX, and orders it to park. The electric SUV then navigates itself to a parking spot and reverses in, an automated arm then plugs into the charging port, to refill its battery.

Although it isn't showing driving itself through the car wash, the BMW also manages to navigate to a car wash, all whilst the driver isn't present.

Once the driver is ready to leave, the car can be summoned back to its original position, cleaned up, and with a full battery.

While this technology is probably a long way off being implemented in the real world, it's interesting to see where automakers are placing their focus with automated driving tech.