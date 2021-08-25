Watch: BMW's M4 Competition is too drift-happy for the moose test

BMW's M division is known for building some of the world's best performance cars, and the new M3/M4 Competition pairing is no exception to this.

Powered by a twin-turbo engine making 375kW, these rear-wheel drive beasts are loved by enthusiasts due to their willingness to go sideways, but that's not always a good thing.

Click here to view all BMW M4 listings on DRIVEN

The infamous moose test is one example of where these sideways antics aren't a good thing, and a car needs to have composure, and stay planted through the harsh turns.

Unfortunately for the M4 Competition, the dynamic chassis proves to be too harsh through the turns, and causes the car to oversteer and understeer before regaining composure.

Even with 275/35 rubber on the front, and 285/30 at the rear, the car clips numerous cones through the exercise, giving it a less-than-desirable grade.

According to the test driver the M4 "does not react smoothly, and is quite challenging to drive."

The video states that the M4 has been set up for optimal handling, with a "lesser" focus on safety. This is evident when the car oversteers under harsh cornering, instead of understeering as most modern cars would.

In saying that, this is what makes the M4 Competition such an amazing car to drive, and DRIVEN was lucky enough to test its drifting ability on track just recently.

Keep an eye out for the video that's coming out later this week!