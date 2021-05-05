Home / News / Watch: Body cam footage shows American police officers racing before crash

By Driven • 05/05/2021
About a year ago, police officers in Texas made headlines around the world for entering their patrol cars into the local drag races, and racing each other down the quarter-mile strip. 

As you can imagine, the officers involved found themselves in hot water afterwards, but at least they were doing it in a safe environment, unlike these guys from Washington DC.

Just recently, body cam footage was posted online from when a pair of police officers totaled each other's patrol cars after racing down a suburban street at over 100km/h.

When asked about this incident, a local news outlet received this email from the police department:

"Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community—they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening,"

Anonymous sources have mentioned that the two cruisers were doing at least 60mph (98km/h) whilst travelling down the street speed limited to 40km/h. 

Not only did the officers manage to total both patrol cars, but a resident's fence was also taken out in collateral. Four officers ended up being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

