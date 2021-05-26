Watch: Brand new GR Yaris destroyed in dramatic high-speed track rollover

Out of all the hot hatches currently on the market, the GR Yaris seems to be in a league of its own as the only homologation special, offering rally-like driving dynamics.

Like any true rally car, it has a four-wheel drive system, and to many enthusiasts' delight, the 'Sport' driving mode sends 70 per cent torque to the rear axle, making big drifts easy.

Click here to view all GR Yaris listings on DRIVEN

Unfortunately for one GR Yaris owner in Estonia, this rear-drive bias proved to be a bit too much to handle as the hatch leaves the tarmac sideways before rolling four times in the gravel trap.

The footage which was captured on CCTV at the Audru Ring shows the Yaris coming in sideways at an impressive speed, before the driver overcorrects, and sends the hatch of the tarmac.

As you would guess, the dramatic rollover left the Yaris a mess, and completely destroyed. Luckily, the driver managed to make it out unharmed, which is testament to the strength of the modern car shell.

Considering that Toyota only plans to build 25,000 of these awesome little hatches, we hope that the Japanese brand adds another one to the schedule to make up for this whoopsie.