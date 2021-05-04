Watch: Brand new McLaren supercar burns to the ground at petrol station

Automotive brands do their best to try and stop fires in cars, but due to the high-performance nature of supercars, things don't always go to plan, and a fire extinguisher isn't always on standby.

Just recently, a new owner of an incredibly rare McLaren 765LT found this out the hard way after the supercar managed to catch fire at a petrol station over in America.

According to a local report, fire services were called as soon as flames were seen in the British supercar, but the car was too far gone once they arrived and managed to extinguish the flames.

Photos of the aftermath show how the car was left a smoldering pile of melted carbon fibre following the blaze, with just the engine block and wheels managing to avoid being melted.

Adding insult to injury, the driver had just recently picked up the McLaren, and it had only covered around 160km since leaving the dealership.

It's still unclear as to what started the fire, but considering that it burnt down at a petrol station, it suggests that there could have been some kind of fuel mix-up.

The Mclaren 765LT is one of the craziest supercars that has ever come from the brand, and it features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. It makes a hefty 563kW/800Nm which sends it to 100km/h in less than three seconds.