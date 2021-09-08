Watch: Brazen thief steals $150K Corvette in front of dealership employees

For the most part, thieves that target high-end cars usually come up with intricate plans prior to committing the crime - but not this one.

Footage recently emerged out of America showing an incredibly brazen thief stealing a brand new Chevrolet Corvette in broad daylight, in front of the dealership employees.

According to the original post that appeared on the C8 Corvette and Friends Facebook page, the salesman was about to give a customer a tour of the interior, but the individual quickly locked the doors.

After being locked out of the car, the salesman looks puzzled and motions to the driver to unlock the car.

The thief then puts the Corvette in gear, and drives out of the dealership in front of numerous employees, all wondering what they're seeing.

According to a local report, the joyride was stopped short a little while later as police caught up with the car just two blocks from the dealership.

Even if the thief did manage to evade police initially, it's likely that the Corvette was fitted with a tracker, meaning that it was a doomed plan from the very start.