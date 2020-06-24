Watch: Bridge collapses beneath truck carrying construction equipment

If you've ever wondered what it would take for a bridge to collapse beneath a vehicle of significant weight, here's your answer.

A recent video out of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India, shows the absolutely terrifying moment a bridge buckles beneath the weight of a truck carrying a digger, sending everything crashing down a canyon.

According to an Indian report, the truck was transporting the construction equipment through the Himalayas, near the Chinese border, when the bridge across the Lilam Johar Valley failed.

While it's hard to tell what exactly caused the collapse, the bridge looked reasonably precarious from the start of the video, and it looks like a support on the left side of the bridge fails first.

This sends the truck and digger sliding off the far side, before the centre of the bridge breaks, which takes the person walking behind the truck with it.

Miraculously, no one was killed in this incident, but the report did mention that the two people inside the truck's cab were taken to hospital with serious injuries. From this report, we can assume that the third person escaped without injury.

From the shot that it cuts to at the end of the video, the truck looked to have come to rest on its wheels, despite the digger being flung off the bed. A stream can be seen at the bottom of the canyon, making the drop even more dangerous.