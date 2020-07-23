Watch: Brutal crash test shows how far vehicle safety has come

Vehicular safety on the road is a funny thing, something that has seemed to move in waves over the decades, with different eras focusing on different aspects, or just forgetting it altogether.

If we take a look back at the world's very first cars, mobility was the priority over safety, then we get into those huge American muscle cars that just happened to offer immense protection thanks to the sheer amount of metal used. We then jump into the econobox era, when small cars were built just to save money, and you'd become a hero for surviving a crash in one.

Now we're at a point where strict regulations have put safety, economy, and emissions are at the top of every brand's priority list, and the general public is safer because of it.

Recently, a video emerged out of Switzerland showing what happens when one of these little econoboxes (the Fiat Uno) hits a modern car, which is a standard police-issue BMW 525d wagon.

While the results are unsurprising, it does show how far the world has come in regards to safety standards, with the BMW barely buckling after getting hit at 90km/h, while the Uno's front end crumples.

To the Fiat's credit, the frontal structure did an impressive job of absorbing the collision, and while the driver's legs may not be in great shape after the hit, it looks like they may still have a chance of surviving.

Although the BMW's petrol cap may not have been able to survive the immense collision, the rear glass didn't even shatter, showing just how well these new wagons are built.