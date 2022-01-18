Home / News / Watch: Bugatti Chiron exceeds 400kmh down the Autobahn

Watch: Bugatti Chiron exceeds 400kmh down the Autobahn

By Maxene London • 18/01/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Bugatti Chiron on Autobahn - 417 KPH (GPS) On-Board CAM | POV GoPro / Radim Passer

The Bugatti Chiron is an absolute beast of a hypercar. 

It's powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 and according to Bugatti, it delivers 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque. 

A recent video shared on YouTube gives us a glimpse at what the car can do, travelling at over 400kmh down the Autobahn. Considering the car's speed is limited at 420kmh, this is pretty spectacular (and just a smidge dangerous). The video shows the speed verified by GPS, which means that the car truly did hit the speeds shown on the speedo (which can be unreliable at times). 

Read More

 

 

By Maxene London • 18/01/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mitsubishi Delica Hybrid Mitsubishi Delica Hybrid
Mitsubishi Delica Hybrid

$26,990

Toyota Aqua S Toyota Aqua S
Toyota Aqua S

$16,390

Toyota Noah Hybrid Toyota Noah Hybrid
Toyota Noah Hybrid

$33,390

Nissan X-Trail 20X Nissan X-Trail 20X
Nissan X-Trail 20X

$25,690

We Recommend