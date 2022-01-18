Watch: Bugatti Chiron exceeds 400kmh down the Autobahn
The Bugatti Chiron is an absolute beast of a hypercar.
It's powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 and according to Bugatti, it delivers 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque.
A recent video shared on YouTube gives us a glimpse at what the car can do, travelling at over 400kmh down the Autobahn. Considering the car's speed is limited at 420kmh, this is pretty spectacular (and just a smidge dangerous). The video shows the speed verified by GPS, which means that the car truly did hit the speeds shown on the speedo (which can be unreliable at times).
By Maxene London • 18/01/2022