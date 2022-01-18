Watch: Bugatti Chiron exceeds 400kmh down the Autobahn

The Bugatti Chiron is an absolute beast of a hypercar.

It's powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 and according to Bugatti, it delivers 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque.

A recent video shared on YouTube gives us a glimpse at what the car can do, travelling at over 400kmh down the Autobahn. Considering the car's speed is limited at 420kmh, this is pretty spectacular (and just a smidge dangerous). The video shows the speed verified by GPS, which means that the car truly did hit the speeds shown on the speedo (which can be unreliable at times).