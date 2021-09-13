Watch: Can a Tesla drive underwater?

In theory, you'd think that electric cars and water shouldn't mix, but the reality is that battery-powered vehicles are more capable of driving through water than their internal combustion-powered counterparts.

This is down to the fact that internal combustion engines need a supply of oxygen to operate, whereas electric vehicles are able to run off battery power exclusively.

While we have seen Teslas traverse flooded streets in the past, a YouTuber by the name of Chillin' with Chet decided to test the electric car theory in an extreme environment, and see if a Tesla Model S could drive whilst fully submerged.

To complete the challenge, Chet sets up his brand new Model S Plaid with around 1800kg of extra weight in an attempt to counteract both the air in the cabin as well as the tyres.

Unfortunately for Chet, his calculations are a bit off, and the Tesla simply floats across the pond instead of sinking as he had planned for.

While the Tesla manages to protect its vital electrical systems during the experiment, Chet notes that the cabin takes on quite a bit of water, which is rather concerning.

Despite a small issue with the Model S getting into gear after the tow strap snaps, the Model S manages to drive out of the pond under its own power, meaning everything still works as expected.