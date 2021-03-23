Watch: Can Porsche's all-electric Taycan beat the world's fastest C8 Corvette?

They're two of the most highly-anticipated cars to release in the last couple of years, and are both from different ends of the performance car spectrum, but what wins in an old-fashioned drag race?

If you didn't see the picture, we're referring to the Porsche Taycan and the Chevrolet C8 Corvette. But in this instance, the Porsche is factory-fresh, whereas the C8 has undergone some serious modification.

To give it the title of the world's fastest C8 Corvette, the 6.2-litre V8 was given a pair of turbochargers, and a triple piggybacked ECU. Exact power figures are unknown, but it's in the 735kW (1000hp) region.

All this grunt is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, where the Corvette wears drag slicks in an attempt to get power to the ground.

In the other corner is the Porsche Taycan Turbo, which isn't the fastest Taycan money can buy, (that's the Turbo S), but still packs a punch from its dual electric motor set-up.

These two electric motors pump out a hefty 500kW together, and it's sent to all four wheels through a two-speed transmission. This is what gives it a crazy launch, and legs throughout the race.

But what happens when these two line up on an unprepped surface? It's anyone's guess really, so grab some popcorn and watch the show!