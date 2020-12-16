Watch: Can the world's only AWD Mazda RX-7 beat Ken Block's Hoonicorn?

Now that Travis Pastrana has taken over the Gymkhana duties at Hoonigan, Ken Block has decided to take his Hoonicorn Mustang drag racing, lining up with any and everything on four wheels.

So far in the Hoonicorn vs The World series, we've seen the 1,000kW Mustang line up against a McLaren Senna, the world's fastest Audi RS3, the world's fastest Donk, and now, the world's only all-wheel drive Mazda RX-7.

Built by YouTuber Rob Dahm, this RX-7 is somewhat of an internet legend these days. Starting off as just a dream, the turbocharged four rotor coupe has slowly turned into a reality over the past six years.

As with most garage-built projects, Dahm has run into multiple issues along the way, and is yet to test the car properly. Incredibly, the races in this video are serving as the official shakedown runs.

It's hard to say just how much power the RX-7 is putting down when it comes up against the 1000kW Hoonicorn, but internet estimates are in the 850-900kW region.

While these cars are quite evenly matched on paper, it's worth noting that Block's Mustang was built by a team of highly-trained mechanics, whereas Dahm built the RX-7 (for the most part) by himself.