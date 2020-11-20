Watch: Can you get a decent EV under $30K? Zooming with DRIVEN

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we're talking about electric cars and performance sedans. But like always, we're bound by budgets for both picks, so Sam's beloved C63 is out of the question, and Dean can't get his speedy Tesla.

Dean has stepped back from hosting Rotten Carmatoes this week, and Sam takes the stage to host a quiz with car trivia cars. Unsurprisingly, Andrew doesn't win, and David gives out more unsolicited car facts.

Electric vehicles under $30,000 that aren't a Nissan Leaf was the criteria for this week's 30 Second Sell, but we have thrown one in the polls if you'd still rather have one over our choices.

If you want to check out the EVs that were pitched for the 30 Second Sell, take a look at the links below, and don't forget to vote for your favourite.

Dean's Nissan Note

David's BMW i3

Andy's Smart ForTwo