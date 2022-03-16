Watch: Car crash interrupts news report about dangerous road

A car crash interrupted a news report about a dangerous strip of road, in what was impeccable timing to demonstrate the reporter's point.

A Los Angeles news crew was reporting on a hit and run that had happened in late February. As the reporter was explaining how dangerous that particular road is, a collision happened behind him on camera.

According to Gene Kang, the reporter at the scene, a Honda sedan was heading toward him and his team but veered away and hit the other sedan.

Tooting is heard behind Kang as he says "officials say this is one of the most dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles." Kang then turns to observe the crash in action.

Following the crash, the driver of the Honda mounted the footpath and fled the scene. The driver of the other car was reportedly uninjured.