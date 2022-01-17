Watch: Car flies over 3 cars and parks in empty spot in bizarre crash

We all know someone who isn't the best at parking.

These days, parking is made a little more simple with the various cameras aimed at helping you get that perfect park. But, people still find ways to make a mess of things.

The above video, however, is quite the spectacle. A driver in China was filmed by CCTV taking parkour to another level.

The event happened just after 9pm earlier this month. On an empty road, what looks like a black Peugeot sedan comes into view. The driver, who is clearly speeding, appears to lose control of the car and crashes onto the footpath heading towards four parked vehicles. The speeding car somehow ends up in the air, driving over three of the parked vehicles, and landing perfectly into the empty parking spot between the cars.

We don't know the circumstances leading up to the accident, but we can assume it may have involved driving under the influence. While the driver did manage to destroy 5 vehicles (including their own), thankfully they didn't hit any oncoming traffic.

There were also no reports of injuries, so hopefully that's good news for this reckless driver.