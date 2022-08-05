Home / News / Watch: Celebrating 50 years of the Honda Civic! Zooming with DRIVEN EP97

Watch: Celebrating 50 years of the Honda Civic! Zooming with DRIVEN EP97

By DRIVEN • 05/08/2022
This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, we're on location for the very first time, at the Honda dealership in New Market, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic. 

We also cover the all-new Ford Ranger, and how it was just recently launched in New Zealand. 

We take a look at a few of the special lots in an upcoming James Bond-themed auction, and Dean hosts a Honda-themed quiz to end the episode. 

