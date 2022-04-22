Home / News / Watch: Check out this manual 5-speed transmission made of Lego

By Maxene London • 22/04/2022
Lego Manual 5-Speed Gearbox / Brick Technology

Youtuber and Lego build master Brick Technology released a video showing the creation of a fully functional five-speed manual transmission with reverse. 

It's not only a Lego masterpiece but shows the intricate workings of a manual transmission and even showcases the importance of gear ratios.

The build begins with a more simplistic 2-speed gearbox, driven by an electric motor. 

The transmission is then built out even further, as two more gear sets are added.

In the end, there are a total of 5 speeds that follow a normal manual transmission layout. Once the main bulk of the transmission was complete, Brick Technology made a shifter.

Building the shifter required some trial and error. Reinforcing pieces were added that eventually lead to a very precise and tight transmission. 

It was then that the shifter was added to the 5-speed transmission before Brick Technology tried it out. Once in place, there were a few kinks to iron out before it was perfected. 

After this was done, Brick Technology worked on adding in the reverse. 

Finally, it was hooked up to a Lego dyno. The completed Lego build was run on the dyno shifting between all five gears and reverse while at full speed.

 

