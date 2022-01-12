Watch: Check out this side by side crash test comparison of a Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler

The Ford Bronco recently scored relatively well in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests, but it didn't quite earn a coveted safety award.

It managed to earn "good" ratings in five of the six crashworthiness tests, but only received an “acceptable” rating in the IIHS’s head restraint test. This is because the neck of the test dummy was subjected to moderate force in a simulated rear-end smash. It's important to note that this test is an American safety test, but it's still interesting to compare the rival vehicles.

But faring even worse in these tests was the Jeep Wrangler.

A crash test comparison video demonstrates that the Ford Bronco is significantly safer than the Wrangler. The video compares a 2021 Bronco going head to head with a 2019 Jeep Wrangler. Posted on YouTube by the channel YouCar, the split-screen video shows us exactly what happens when the two vehicles go through the same crash test.

Both cars end up pretty well ruined by the impact which hits the driver's side, but while the Bronco absorbs the impact into the front left quarter of the vehicle, the Jeep ends up flipping over onto its side and skidding off into the corner of the test warehouse.

Both vehicles hit the obstacle at the same speed (64 km/h) and at the same angle, but the results of the crash may have even Jeep fans turning to the Bronco.

The IIHS understandably rates the Jeep’s performance as “marginal” in the small overlap test, while the Ford was given a “good” rating.