Watch: Chevrolet C8 Corvette swims through flooded street

With winter well and truly underway, and lots of flooding and heavy rain warnings already happening around the country, it's a good reminder that cars and deep water don't mix.

And driving in flooded water can be very dangerous too. Who knows what could be lurking beneath the surface? If you do find yourself driving in a flood, you need to tread very carefully.

That's why it's so bizarre to see the driver of a Chevrolet C8 Corvette taking to the road in a flood, and doing so successfully.

Captured in a video on Instagram from Luis Leyva (@superstrong26), this driver, in Miami, Florida, was seen almost swimming his black C8 through a flooded street. Most of the car is completely submerged, and the driver comes out the other side as if nothing happened.

At the beginning of the video, the car is already in the middle of the street with its bonnet and headlights completely under the water. Water splashes over the windshield like waves, and water is seen fountaining from the exhaust tips on both sides.

The car then comes to the end of the giant puddle, apparently no worse for wear. Apparently being the key word here.

Deep waters and flooding can cause carnage for your car, so please don't try this at home. But, if your car does get stuck in a flood, here's how you can spot water damage on your vehicle.