Watch: Chevrolet Camaro drifting at petrol station

A video shared on Reddit, in the aptly named 'Idiots in Cars' sub-reddit, shows the driver of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro Convertible showing off some very dangerous driving skills at a petrol station.

In the video, the driver of the Camaro pulls up at the petrol station, before briefly speaking to the man filming the video. The driver then hits the car’s throttle and quickly kicks it into a drift which she proceeds to perform through the various pumps at the station.

At first, the driver does donuts around one pump in an anti-clockwise direction. She then starts to thread the donuts together in the opposite direction around a second petrol pump.

Her driving skills are undoubtedly impressive, albeit highly dangerous. The driver easily transitions between the different tarmac surfaces while maintaining controlled slides with just one hand on the steering wheel. At one point in the video, she removes both hands from the wheel.

Just one small error could have caused some major damage.