Watch: Confused driver ends up on race track, causes chaos in pit lane

Brazil's Autódromo José Carlos Pace, or Interlagos as it's known to most of the world, is famous for hosting the Brazilian Grand Prix since 1973, but in recent times, it's been in headlines for a very different reason.

Earlier this year, a Mini driver found themselves in the action of a race after accidentally driving onto the tarmac, and it has happened again, instead this time it involves a Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Outro dia foi um Mini Cooper entrando na pista. Agora essa!

O que acontece com as provas em Interlagos? Tão esperando morrer de baciada pra tomar uma providência? Que várzea!🙄 pic.twitter.com/rPq4wGAcov — bruno mantovani (@bmantovani) December 1, 2020

Thanks to GoPro footage posted by a driver on the day, we can see that the German SUV obviously was very confused and stressed by the situation upon finding themselves in the middle of a high-speed race.

Not keen to join in, the SUV's driver attempted to flee down an off-shoot, which unfortunately turned out to be pit lane.

Miraculously, both drivers heading onto the tarmac managed to stop before hitting the SUV, and you can see how hard the Camaro driver was on the brakes by the plume of smoke that arrives with him.

Judging by these two potentially-fatal events, it's obvious that there's an issue at Interlagos that is yet to be addressed - where's the signage?

It turns out that this has been an issue for decades, with a Reddit commenter noting how one time they ended up on the track while attempting to find an exit after a concert.

"What happens is the racetrack complex has several events happening at the same time and the access and parking areas of some of these events are improvised and poorly signalized because they have to change the exits constantly," says user luke_in_the_sky. "I've been in a concert there and the exit of the parking lot was so poorly signalized at night that several cars ended driving for few kilometers on the track (me included) until we found an exit."