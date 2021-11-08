Watch: Crash involving BMW 3 Series and McLaren Artura

The McLaren Artura, a high-performance hybrid, debuted earlier in 2021 and its roll out to customers only started recently. But sadly, there's already an Artura casualty.

One of the brand new vehicles was spotted crashed into a BMW 3 Series in Spain. Supercar Fails posted a video on Instagram, showing the two cars crashed on what looks like a winding road.

Thankfully, the only damage caused was to the cars, as in the video we can hear people saying that they're okay.

While we don't know the details that led to this crash, comments on the Instagram post claim the Artura was a press car and that it crossed the centre line.

The Artura is the first production-series hybrid car from McLaren. While the P1 was an ultra-exclusive and ultra-expensive car, the Artura's higher production targets means that it's more attainable for those who can afford flashy cars like this. It does, however, nearly match the P1 performance-wise, with its 500 kW hybrid powertrain, consisting of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 and a single electric motor.

The supercar reaches 100 km in 3.0 seconds, and McLaren limits it to a 330 km/h top speed. Seeing as the car is a plug-in hybrid, it can also go around 30 km on electric power alone. The lithium-ion battery pack can be charged to 80% in 2.5 hours, but it doesn't weigh the vehicle down. Clever packaging and lots of carbon fibre means the Artura only weighs 1,498 kg.

The Artura involved in this crash will most certainly need to be towed out of this wreckage. Damage to the front is extensive, but seeing the door open is a good sign. We can't tell if there's damage to the cockpit, but if the front crumple zones did their job, it's possible the car could be repaired despite how bad it looks.

This is sure to be an expensive mistake for everyone involved.