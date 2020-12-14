Watch: Crashed Chevrolet Corvette repaired with ramen noodles

Tik Tok has brought the world numerous questionable trends, but easily the worst thing that it brought to the automotive world was those videos where damaged vehicle panels are repaired with noodles.

While (we hope) no one has actually attempted to fix their car using 2-minute noodles, a YouTuber over in America decided to try it out pm his C8 Corvette that had sustained front end damage.

Given the minor nature of the damage, the car door is a perfect candidate for some ramen repairs, and the team set about mixing the noodle packets with glue to make the composite.

Once the noodle blocks are in place, bondo is added to the mix, and molded to the contours of the door panel. After it all has set, the guys use a can of white spray paint to finish the surface.

Considering that this repair only cost a few dollars, it isn't bad, but we doubt anyone else is going to attempt to fix a $150,000 Corvette with noodles and spray paint.

Thankfully, the owner plans to replace the door further down the track, but due to parts supply issues, Chevrolet is yet to get the Corvette doors in stock.