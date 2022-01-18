Watch: Dad builds fully-functional Rolls-Royce Boat Tail replica out of wood for his son
Rolls-Royce had record sales last year, in which it also unveiled the most expensive new car ever made: Boat Tail.
It's a blue, two-seat convertible which has all the amenities you'd expect from a Rolls-Royce vehicle, including a "hospitality area" in the back, which has wine glasses and plates ready for a picnic. The exuberant car was built specifically for one customer, and comes with a price tag of $38 million NZD.
But now, there's a second boat tail in the world. But it's not blue, it won't cost you nearly $40 million, and it's made out of wood.
This one, is a creation by the extremely talented ND - Woodworking Art on YouTube, who made the vehicle for his young son. It's a scaled down version of the Rolls-Royce, and it actually drives.
The project took 68 days, and the above video details the incredible work that went into making this masterpiece. It has two axles, an electric motor, a disc brake to slow it down, functional lights, and a simple chain drive from the motor which turns the wheels.
But perhaps the coolest of all, the wooden scaled down version of the Boat Tail, features a power-opening rear deck, revealing a hospitality tray just like the car it's based off. There's even a stand for an umbrella which is remote controlled.
This project is just spectacular, and I'm sure it's something he and his son will enjoy for years to come.