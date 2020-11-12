Watch: Daredevil driver tackles deep floodwaters in a $300K Lamborghini

No matter the ability of a vehicle, drivers are advised never to attempt to cross flooded roads as it is impossible to tell how deep the water really is. The driver of this Lamborghini must've missed this lesson.

Just recently, footage emerged out of Florida, (which is currently experiencing nasty weather due to a tropical cyclone) showing a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder taking on a flooded street without hesitation.

Unlike the two sedan drivers who decided to vacate their vehicles as the waters rose, the driver of the Huracan obviously needed to be somewhere, and took a massive risk in forwarding the street.

Due to the low-slung nature of the Lamborghini and the hefty puddle, the supercar gets completely submerged at one point of the video, but incredibly, the car makes it to the other side.

Without a snorkel, most cars would end up with a waterlogged engine after attempting something like this, but because of the Huracan's mid-mounted engine, it managed to avoid sucking any water up.

Incredibly, this Huracan wasn't the only V10-powered Lamborghini to be captured conquering floodwaters in recent times. Back in 2016, a white Gallardo was spotted doing exactly the same thing.