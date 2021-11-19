Watch: Daredevil jumps motorbike off 135m cliff

France’s Tom Pagès is officially the first person to ever jump a motorbike off a 135 metre cliff.

The stunt was performed in Avoriaz, a mountainside resort in France, near the Swiss border, and he had to attach a parachute to both himself and the bike to ensure a safe landing.

Before making his way up a 7 metre ramp and jumping off the 135 metre cliff, Pagès performed a few freestyle tricks in the streets of Avoriaz.

He then manoeuvred his way to the ramp, hitting it at 80 km/h. But that's not all, he performed two front-flips. Before pulling the chute, he hit 150 km/h. He then free-fell for a full 30 seconds and landed 170m below his peak height, 55m away from the cliff.

“There was no better place for this than Avoriaz! It’s a magical spot: surrounded by nature, with wooden architecture and great infrastructure. The resort really lends itself to freeriding, and it’s the only place I found a vertical cliff face over 130m high,” says Pagès. “The hardest element to manage was the one you can’t see in the video: the wind.”

This is such an epic stunt, that Pagès needed new technology just to perform it. He needed to find a way to deploy the bikes parachute after making the jump. So, he went to Stéphane Zunino, who developed a parachute with a manual release integrated into the seat of the bike.

The idea came to Pagès a couple of years back when he first developed a passion for skydiving. When he later started BASE jumping, the five-time X Games freestyle motocross gold medalist says he couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like with a motorcycle.

He intended to try it in 2020, but the pandemic had other plans.

He did finally manage to find a place where he could combine the fields of BASE jumping and freestyle motocross.

“It’s a career-defining project: combining the two universes that I adore, FMX and parachuting in the same performance,” says Pagès. “It’s also a life-defining one, mixing influences in order to surprise people and showing up where they least expect it.”