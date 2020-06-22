Watch: Daredevil thrashes factory fresh Toyota Supra through rally stage

Despite the fact that there are two decades between the third and fourth generations of Toyota's iconic Supra, it seems that both models are commanding price tags near the six-figure mark.

Considering this hefty price, thrashing either generation through a muddy forest isn't the world's smartest idea, but makes for an incredible video.

Released by Robyworks, a channel that's known for incredible video work with the European car scene, this video follows an HGK driver by the name of Kristaps Bluss and a very capable A90 Supra.

Crashing through potholes, plowing through snowdrifts, and even jumping over dirt mounds, it's fair to say that this new Toyota can handle some abuse. And then there are the driver's crazy skills.

From the factory, these A90 Supras are powered by a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-litre engine that makes north of 250kW and 500Nm of torque, which is enough for a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

If you were wondering why these dudes were thrashing around a factory fresh example, that question is answered in the last few seconds of the video. Suspension components, the B58 engine, and frame rails are removed, most probably as part of a drift build.

