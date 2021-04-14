Watch: Dash cam captures road rage-fueled brawl in traffic

A group of men were caught on camera throwing punches at each other in the morning traffic in western Sydney.

A timestamp and coordinates in a video posted online shows the brawl happened on Old Windsor Road in Glenwood, NSW on Tuesday morning.

The 7.43am punch-up was the culmination of a dispute that began a kilometre earlier and prompted the drivers to try to “run each other off the road”, according to the driver who shared the footage.

“Windsor Rd this morning (13th April 21) coming home from work,” the person said according to the Facebook group Dashcam Owners Australia, where the road rage footage was posted.

“The rage started about a km behind. Red Honda nearly clipped me going past as they were trying to run each other off the road.”

The video shows the Honda and a ute zigzag through traffic, appearing to chase each other.

At one point, the ute makes a sudden stop and a person in the passenger seat opens the door as if attempting to get out of the car.

But the Honda keeps driving until both cars come to a stop at a red light.

As soon as the cars are at a standstill, a person rushes out of the driver’s seat of the Honda and lunges at the ute. While the person in the ute’s passenger side is trying to open the door, another person walks around from the driver’s side and confronts the Honda driver.

He appears to try to calm the man down, but the Honda driver still manages to get in fisticuffs with the ute passenger.

Ignoring the lights that have turned green and the traffic flowing around them, the men continue to brawl until a trio jumps out of a passing truck to break up the fight.

An NSW police spokesperson said the matter is under investigation.

“Police are aware of this matter which is currently under investigation,” the person said.

“No further information is available at this stage.”

- News.com.au