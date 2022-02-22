Watch: Dashcam footage shows multi-car collision caused by elderly driver

The elderly driver of a black Nissan Juke triggered a multiple car collision on a busy intersection in Laguna Hills, California earlier this month.

Dashcam footage captured the event, showing the driver run a red light before getting T-boned by a small sedan, setting off the side airbags of the Juke.

Rather than hitting the brakes, the elderly driver taps the accelerator and collides with three other vehicles at the other end of the intersection.

The elderly driver looks visibly distressed following the crash. Several drivers around her get out of their cars to check if she's ok, and the driver of the dashcam car signals for her to turn off her vehicle.

That's where the footage ends, so we don't see authorities arrive at the scene. But thankfully, it looks as though no one was seriously injured.