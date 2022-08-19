Home / News / Watch: Dean recounts his drive of the Porsche 911 GT3 in Europe! Zooming with DRIVEN EP 99

Watch: Dean recounts his drive of the Porsche 911 GT3 in Europe! Zooming with DRIVEN EP 99

19/08/2022
This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, we farewell Andrew on his last episode before he zooms off to Australia. 

For his last episode, he chats about Porsche's real-life version of 'Sally Carerra' from Pixar's 'Cars' and the soon-to-arrive Chinese car brand, Ora, which already has a controversial reputation.

David talks about the BYD Atto 3, which has just landed in NZ, and Dean recounts his dream drive of the Porsche 911 GT3.

