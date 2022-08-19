Watch: Dean recounts his drive of the Porsche 911 GT3 in Europe! Zooming with DRIVEN EP 99

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, we farewell Andrew on his last episode before he zooms off to Australia.

For his last episode, he chats about Porsche's real-life version of 'Sally Carerra' from Pixar's 'Cars' and the soon-to-arrive Chinese car brand, Ora, which already has a controversial reputation.

David talks about the BYD Atto 3, which has just landed in NZ, and Dean recounts his dream drive of the Porsche 911 GT3.