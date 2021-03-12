Watch: Death-defying Kiwi racer opens up about speed record! Zooming with DRIVEN

When you meet a man with two first names, one of them being 'Racing', you know that he's serious about speed - and Ray Williams certainly is.

The Kiwi racing legend joins us in studio this week, on his 75th birthday, to talk about his land speed record and the incredibly fast Porsche 930 Turbo that he did it in.

This 930 Turbo that Ray talks about is actually up for auction through Webb's later this month.