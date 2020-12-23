Watch: Defensive driving on a race track in the name of safety

A couple of months back, I attended Downforce's Young Driver Level 1 course at Hampton Downs.

Here, drivers were encouraged to experience less-than-ideal road situations from the safety of a closed track, while also working on the driving basics with professional instructors.

Somehow, I managed to pass this first course with flying colours, so I was sent back for the second iteration.

In the Level Two programme, the intensity is upped, and a couple of new dynamic driving activities are added to the rotation.

These came in the form of a lane change activity, and the oversteer/understeer activity that's completed on the wet skidpan.

Checkout the full video above!