Home / News / Watch: Defensive driving on a race track in the name of safety

Watch: Defensive driving on a race track in the name of safety

By Andrew Sluys • 23/12/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

A couple of months back, I attended Downforce's Young Driver Level 1 course at Hampton Downs.

Here, drivers were encouraged to experience less-than-ideal road situations from the safety of a closed track, while also working on the driving basics with professional instructors. 

Somehow, I managed to pass this first course with flying colours, so I was sent back for the second iteration. 

In the Level Two programme, the intensity is upped, and a couple of new dynamic driving activities are added to the rotation. 

These came in the form of a lane change activity, and the oversteer/understeer activity that's completed on the wet skidpan. 

Checkout the full video above! 

By Andrew Sluys • 23/12/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mini Cooper D Mini Cooper D
Mini Cooper D

$31,290

Jeep Wrangler Sports Jeep Wrangler Sports
Jeep Wrangler Sports

$91,790

Volvo V90 T5 momentum Volvo V90 T5 momentum
Volvo V90 T5 momentum

$58,990

Mercedes-Benz A 180 A180 Mercedes-Benz A 180 A180
Mercedes-Benz A 180 A180

$28,490

We Recommend