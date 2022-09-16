Watch: Details emerge for the Toyota GR86 2.4! Zooming with DRIVEN EP103

On episode 103 of Zooming with DRIVEN, Dean and Sam chat about the V8 Supercars event that happened at Pukekohe last weekend.

Dean discusses details for the new Toyota GR86 2.4, and the new MG ZS EV, which is the country's cheapest electric car.

David joins us from the US, bringing news about the new generation Ford Mustang.

The team also chat about the Porsche Macan and RC car racing.

The Honda Roadshow is taking place over the coming weeks. Check out the details below, and head along if you're in the area.

Honda Store Christchurch: Saturday 17 September - Wednesday 21 Sept

Honda Store Nelson: Saturday 1st October - Sunday 2nd October