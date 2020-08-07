Watch: Did Joe Biden just confirm Chevrolet's fully-electric Corvette?

It was one of the most highly-anticipated cars of 2019 just because of the engine placement, but it turns out that Chevrolet is set to make another drastic change to the iconic Corvette in the coming years.

Despite the fact that the American brand hasn't even spoken about a hybrid Corvette yet, the US presidential hopeful revealed in a recent Twitter post that an electric version of the C8 is on its way.

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

“They tell me, and I’m looking forward, if it’s true to driving one, that they’re making an electric Corvette that can go 200 mph (322 km/h).” Biden then throws out a cautionary “if it’s true,” and continues with “You think I’m kidding? I’m not kidding.”

As well as claiming that this fully-electric Corvette will be capable of 200mph (322km/h), Biden also states that he plans to see American automakers “own the 21st century market.” One of those statements is probably true.

When asked about Biden's revelation, a GM spokesperson said: “I don’t know who ‘they’ are who told him that, but we don’t have any news about any new electric Corvette.”

Previous reports have speculated that GM will come out with a plug-in hybrid Corvette a couple of years down the track, but like Biden's claims, these weren't backed up by any evidence.

It also could've been possible that Biden was referring to the Genovation GXE, which is a fully-electric C7 Corvette that's capable of 220mph (354km/h), and is a car with absolutely no links to GM.