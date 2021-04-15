Watch: Dodge flips truck over while attempting to leave Cars and Coffee event

Videos of cars leaving Cars and Coffee events have become a cult phenomenon on the internet. This is mainly down to Mustang drivers thank can't handle the power, but it doesn't stop there.

Just recently, a video emerged of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat attempting to leave a meet by showing off to a group of bystanders, but ends up ruining someone's day.

According to Facebook comments, the incident occurred in Loveland, Colorado, and happened while cars were leaving the event.

In usual Hellcat fashion, the driver decided to stomp on the loud pedal to entertain the crowd, but as the car shifted into second, traction at the rear was lost, the car pitched to the left.

Unfortunately, a pair of innocent road users were passing on the left as this happened, and the Challenger crashed into the Chevrolet's midsection. This sent the truck sideways before it tipped onto its roof.

Thankfully, both occupants of the Chevrolet managed to make it out without injury, and the same goes for the driver of the Dodge.

Commentors also revealed that this particular Hellcat was almost brand new, with just a few thousand miles on the clock at the time of the crash.