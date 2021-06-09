Watch: Dramatic footage shows sinkhole swallowing three cars in parking lot

When driving at speed, potholes are a scary prospect, but what about massive potholes that just appear out of nowhere? They're called sinkholes and are genuinely terrifying.

Just recently a massive sinkhole opened up in a hospital parking lot in Israel, Jerusalem. CCTV footage from a nearby building shows multiple vehicles falling into the hole after it opened.

According to a local report, no one was injured during the event that saw three cars disappear into the depths below. This footage shown above was distributed by the hospital itself, and others have posted their own footage on social media.

Interestingly enough, the sinkhole opened up on a perfectly fine day in Israel, which is strange considering that most sinkholes occur in heavy rain, where the water has washed out the ground below.

A few reports have mentioned that this sinkhole opened up near a tunnel construction, which runs beneath both the hospital and the parking lot in question.

Authorities are reportedly looking into the incident, and seeing if this tunnel has anything to do with the incredibly dangerous sinkhole.

Around 50 cars were parked in the lot as it happened, so it's quite lucky that only three were damaged. Police have since cordoned off the area and are attempting to rescue the damaged vehicles.