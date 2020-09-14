Home / News / Watch: Dramatic footage shows Top Gear presenter's $300K Lamborghini crash

By Driven • 14/09/2020
Earlier this year, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuiness made headlines around the world for crashing an extremely rare Lamborghini on a pulbic road while filming for the new season. 

According to a British report, McGuiness lost control of the V12-powered supercar on the wet country road before spinning through a fence, and into a nearby paddock. 

Following the crash, the star took to Instagram to explain what happened: "I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don't like torrential rain. Who'd have thought?

"If you've ever owned a Diablo or you've driven one, you'll know just as well as me: oh my God, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress, that one," he continued.

"That V12 lures you in and suddenly, 'rawr', it bites you. I'm totally fine. Fingers crossed, we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty."

Unsurprisingly, the crash looks to be one of the highlights of this upcoming season, with the in-car footage from the crash used as a crescendo in this recently-released trailer.

 

