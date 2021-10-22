Watch: Driver crashes $1.6 million Porsche, allegedly attacks cameraman

Cars are an expensive hobby, and taking them to the track makes it even more expensive - and that's with everything going right. But what about when it goes wrong? That's no fun for anyone.

A driver of a classic Porsche 962 C race car recently found this out the hard way after they lost control at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, and put the rare racer into a wall.

Though the crash wasn't an extremely high speed, it was enough to destroy the front end of the Porsche, narrowly avoiding tearing the cabin open.

Following the crash, a cameraman from the YouTube channel Auto Addiction reportedly went to see if the driver was ok, before proceeding to film the wreckage being loaded onto a transporter.

While this was a rather gracious thing to do, the driver of the Porsche allegedly punched the cameraman in the back following the incident, and insulted him for filming everything.

If this wasn't enough, Auto Addiction added a comment below this video stating that the owner is looking to sue the channel if it doesn't comply with his requests, and take the video down.

"The owner of the Porsche is threatening with legal actions against us if we don't take the video offline," said Auto Addiction in the pinned comment on the video. "As far as we believe, with all the censoring in the video and the fact it's filmed from a public area, it's 100% legal and does not need any permission from the owner of the car."

While this all might be hearsay, the hard truth is that an extremely rare Porsche race car was badly damaged, and the owner isn't happy about footage of the crash being posted online.