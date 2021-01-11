Watch: Driver flees after slamming into $1 million Lamborghini

Due to the immense power a supercar possesses, and the lack of skill that some drivers have, when something like a Lamborghini appears in the news for being involved in a crash, it's easy to put the blame on the driver.

Just recently, over in the UK, one Lamborghini driver had an extremely unpleasant experience when their Aventador SV Roadster was hit by a wayward Ford Fiesta, causing an immense amount of damage.

Thanks to some shaky mobile phone footage, we can see that the blue Aventador was slowing down to make a left turn before it was hit. It's fair to say that the filmer's reaction was justified.

Footage posted to Instagram from a nearby CCTV camera shows the Fiesta slow down and look at the damage for a second before fleeing the scene, leaving the Lambo a mangled wreck.

Sitting atop the Aventador range, the SV is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine. While its hard to put an exact price on a special edition supercar like this, it would be well over the $1 million mark.

Sebastien Dubois, the owner of the Lamborghini is still attempting to find the driver of the Fiesta, obviously trying to recoup some of the money that the Aventador's repair job would've cost.