Watch: Driver's drug-fueled NYC rampage destroys $1.2 million Porsche

Police have arrested the driver of Gemballa Mirage GT over in New York, after he used the million-dollar supercar as a battering ram to damage numerous unoccupied vehicles around the city centre.

CCTV footage from the first collision shows the Porsche Carrera GT-based supercar speeding along a street, before losing control and smashing into the back of a parked van.

Another video uploaded to social media then shows the driver speeding off in the significantly damaged supercar. Unsurprisingly, the driver didn't manage to get very far before police pulled him over and arrested him on charges of operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and reckless driving.

It's not known as to what caused the crash, but it looks like the GT's 484kW might've been a little too much to handle for this driver. These V10-powered Porsches had a tendency to catch drivers off guard with their snappy demeanor, and it looks like this was the case here.

While Porsche GT's are an incredibly sought-after supercar in their own right, this Gemballa-tuned model was number 23 of 25 ever built, making it stupidly rare. It's hard to gauge a value of what it would be worth these days, but it would be a tad more expensive than the $1.2 million price tag that was attached back in 2014.

It was unclear at first if the driver was the owner or not, as some initial reports mentioned that the car was stolen. Police have since confirmed that the car was not stolen and a man by the name of Ben Chen was behind the wheel.

Judging by the numberplate and social media discussion, we have reason to believe that Mr Chen is a notable supercar collector over in America, and founded the iconic Gold Rush Rally.

Like most supercar rallies, the Gold Rush Rally has found itself in trouble with the law a handful of times. Famously, Mr Chen destroyed his McLaren 12C on one rally, and may have been responsible for damaging an incredibly-rare Mercedes-AMG CLK GTR.