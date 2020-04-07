Watch: Driver totals $200K BMW minutes after leaving dealership

Thanks to the internet, we've seen plenty of supercars and high-performance machines written off before their time, but this unfortunate driver may take the cake for the worst luck on the road.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but according to a viral post on Facebook with images attached, an out-of-control crossover side-swiped the BMW M5, causing it to smash head-first into the power pole.

The crash occurred in Maryland over in America, and happened just a matter of minutes after the driver left his local BMW dealership with a brand new BMW M5. This is obvious by the odometer with only 11km on it.

It's been established that the crossover was making a u-turn on a multi-lane road, when it swung too wide into the right lane and side-swiped the BMW. This caused the high-performance sedan to leave the road, and smash into the power pole.

No matter how the damage was done, it's pretty easy to see the extent of it, with the front end completely smashed in. The rear left door also shows some damage, which was probably where the crossover first made contact.

Miraculously, both drivers escaped the incident without injury, which is a nod to the incredible safety systems in the six-figure BMW.

Down here in New Zealand, the 2020 BMW M5 starts at around $200K, but offers a lot of performance for that hefty figure. The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sends the large sedan to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, before topping out at 305km/h.

But from the look of this wreck, we doubt that the driver even got to test that performance before destroying his car.