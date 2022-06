Watch: Driving BMW's M5 CS! Zooming with DRIVEN EP91

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we revisit the BMW M5 CS, and Andrew got the chance to drive it over in Europe.

We also look at the new partnership formed between Volvo and Epic Games for a new infotainment system.

The next-generation Mustang with a manual transmission is also covered, and we play the Rotten CARmatoes game.