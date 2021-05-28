Watch: Driving Jaguar's best V8s! Zooming with DRIVEN EP47

This week it's just the three of us as David takes a well-deserved break.

We discuss Audi's new all-electric RS e-tron GT as Dean was lucky enough to get a drive of it here in New Zealand, as well as setting up a home charger.

Last week, all three of us were lucky enough to head along to Jaguar Land Rover's SVO day, where we experience all the best vehicles that the brand had to offer, but there could only be one winner.

We also cover off the results from the search of a $10K non-turbo car for David's son's friend, and it's not what you'd expect to see!