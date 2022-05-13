Watch: Driving the Maserati MC20 on track! Zooming with DRIVEN EP87
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
This week the whole team is back in the studio for Zooming with DRIVEN, and we've got a jam-packed show for you!
Andrew is talking about his experience driving Maserati's MC20 at Phillip Island, and reports back about the Nissan SUV and Z launch that happened in Melbourne.
David talks about the Volkswagen R launch, where the Golf R, Tiguan R and T-Roc R were launched in New Zealand.
We're also covering our long term test PHEVs in the MG HS EV Plus and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Finally, we play a game of this or that, to see who the worst offenders on our roads are.
By DRIVEN • 13/05/2022