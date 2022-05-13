Home / News / Watch: Driving the Maserati MC20 on track! Zooming with DRIVEN EP87

Watch: Driving the Maserati MC20 on track! Zooming with DRIVEN EP87

By DRIVEN • 13/05/2022
This week the whole team is back in the studio for Zooming with DRIVEN, and we've got a jam-packed show for you!

Andrew is talking about his experience driving Maserati's MC20 at Phillip Island, and reports back about the Nissan SUV and Z launch that happened in Melbourne.

David talks about the Volkswagen R launch, where the Golf R, Tiguan R and T-Roc R were launched in New Zealand. 

We're also covering our long term test PHEVs in the MG HS EV Plus and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. 

Finally, we play a game of this or that, to see who the worst offenders on our roads are. 

 

