Watch: Drone flies through Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla has given us a special insight into its first European factory, with astounding drone footage.

The drone flies through its new "Gigafactory" and takes you through the production process in what looks like a "motion-master" ride at Rainbows End.

The drone flies through the actual machinery, narrowly escaping getting crushed in the presses that stamp out Model 3 and Model Y body panels.

The editing is put together rather cleverly too, in that it looks as though it is just one long continuous shot.

Tesla opened the factory recently on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf.

The company says its new Gigafactory will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year once it's entirely up and running. Initial production will focus on Tesla's Model Y compact sport utility vehicle.