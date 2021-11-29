Watch: Dwayne The Rock Johnson gives away his Ford F-150 Raptor

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted "to do something BIG... something MASSIVE... something unforgettable" for a fan at a screening of his latest movie, Red Notice.

The fan was Oscar Rodriguez, who was hand-selected by Dwayne Johnson for the work he does within his community, and he ended up driving away in The Rock's own custom Ford F-150 Raptor.

The whole scene was videoed and posted on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account. Johnson called Rodriguez to the front of the cinema and tells the crowd some of the amazing stuff Rodriguez does in his community. Rodriguez was then taken outside where Johnson hands him a hand-written note that says "thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck."

"My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie Red Notice," Johnson posted to Instagram. "So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes. I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby. I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me."

Johnson then listed off some of the things Rodriguez does:



"Takes care of his 75 year old mom.

Personal trainer.

Leader at his church.

Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence.

Proud & humble Navy veteran.

Kind human being."

"It's an honor for me to give a little joy to a dude who probably deserves a lot more than just my truck," says Johnson in an interview. "Now I can figure out how I'm getting home."