Watch: Elderly driver launches Cadillac onto parked cars

Ever wondered what would happen if everyone in the world decided to drive in reverse for a day? Yeah, neither, but we can imagine the results would look a little something like this.

Just yesterday, a video emerged out of America, which shows a white Cadillac XTS driving through an intersection at serious pace, before launching itself atop of a couple of parked cars.

According to a report on Fox 13, the elderly driver was in a drive-through when they accidentally put the car into reverse instead of drive. Out of panic, the driver kept their foot on the as throughout the whole ordeal.

Miraculously, the large sedan managed to cross the massive intersection without hitting any other vehicles, but got extremely close to a ute that had to make an emergency stop to avoid the car.

After shooting out of frame, the car crashes over a bank into a parking lot, before coming to rest atop of two parked cars. While the Cadillac looked to be in decent condition, the same can't be said about the two beneath it.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, but could've easily been a different story had things gone south.

According to a local report, police are looking into the incident, but considering the age of the driver, confusion was likely the main cause of the crash.