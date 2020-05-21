Watch: Electric dragster makes history with blistering 321km/h run

As the world moves away from traditionally-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, some forms of motorsport have also explored how battery power can be used — even good ol' fashioned drag racing.

And while nitro-burning drag cars will still be the ones that draw the big crowds, these almost silent racers are getting incredibly quick.

Steve Huff, the driver of the orange beast seen here, has been chasing the 200mph (321km/h) mark for quite some time, and finally managed to secure it with a 7.5 second run down just recently.

This isn't quite as quick as what the guys over in top fuel dragsters are running, but considering that it's a world first, it's a milestone that deserves celebration.

The previous record was held by drag racing legend Big Daddy Don Garlits who managed 189mph in the “Swamp Rat 38” car last year.

Dubbed 'The Current Technology 2.0', the racer is built on a 240" NHRA drag chassis that's certified for sub seven-second passes. Power comes from a custom lithium polymer battery with 800 volts on tap.

This is connected to a pair of axial flux dual-stack electric motors that make the equivalent of 1789kW and 2711Nm of torque. And given it weighs only 911kg, these seven-second runs should come as no surprise.

We're used to being assaulted by gnarly V8s in preparation for a pass this fast, but everything is completely silent until that green light goes and the dragster disappears.