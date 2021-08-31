Watch: Electric Rivian ute demonstrates impressive wading depth

Given the rugged nature of a 4x4 ute, they're expected to be able to handle the harshest terrain drivers can throw at them, and the new breed of electric utes are no exception.

Revealed as one of the most promising entries to the all-new segment, the Rivian R1T is shaping up to be the perfect all-rounder, and a recent testing video only further proves this point.

Our engineers going for a quick dip! pic.twitter.com/1FYukLXXZl — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 29, 2021

In the video that was posted to Twitter by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, the R1T can be seen demonstrating its impressive wading capability by making it through three feet of water.

The electric ute can be seen up to its headlights in water, and pushes a small bow wave down the thin channel as it steadily makes its way through.

First and foremost, this proves that the R1T's battery and electrical systems are sealed away from the water, meaning that owners should have full confidence in the tech.

And while it's hard to see into the cabin, it looks like the passengers remain dry throughout the underwater excursion, meaning that the cabin is also well-sealed from the elements.

This is just one of many testing videos that we have seen of the R1T, others have shown it taking a beating in the Arizona desert, while also braving the cold up in Minnesota (video below).

More importantly, it looks like Rivian's R1T will be making its way to New Zealand in the not-to-distant future as an Australian outfit that right-hand drive converts the utes looks to set up shop in Auckland.